Sriya Reddy On 'Suzhal - The Vortex': It's A Regional Story Mounted On International Scale

Actor Sriya Reddy says her upcoming Prime Video Tamil series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' is a show with a global appeal and has the potential to open doors for its cast to experiment with their content choices. Written and created by Vikram Vedha's makers Pushkar and Gayatri, the Prime Video series revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the fabric of a small town in South India. Reddy, who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry and is known for starring in films like "Thimiru" and "Kanchivaram", features in the series along with Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh and Radhakrishnan Parthiban. The actor believes her show will definitely set an example for other streaming platforms to follow suit and mount their regional series on a grand scale like 'Suzhal.'



"We are going to be spoiled for choices. We are going to be more choosy after the release of this series. It would be like, 'Hey if you're not giving me a movie in Tamil, I have other options now.' It's an exciting time ahead because this will open doors for us, for so many platforms. "All the other actors, and platforms will also want to take their shows global. So the future is going to be superb," Reddy told PTI. 'Suzhal - The Vortex' will be Prime Video's first Tamil original series to premiere across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic and Turkish. "Amazon has done their homework well. Even though it's regional content, if they at any point had any doubt that they can't take it to different boundaries, 30 languages, 250 countries, trust me they wouldn't have.



"It's a regional story getting international mounting. The language doesn't matter, content does, which is going to make people watch it eventually". The series is produced by Wallwatcher Films and co-directed by Bramma and Anucharan M. In the series, Reddy plays Regina, a tough cop with 'tremendous emotional complexities.' The actor said she instantly came on board the project as she was fascinated by Pushkar-Gayatri's storytelling. It's a basic simple story at its core but the way they've twisted it and turned it around is exciting. The treatment of the plot caught my attention. What was also interesting is that there were four creators involved, but they all were on the same page. "Their sense of direction, template, everything was the same. So there was nowhere that we felt that all four of them want different things out of us," she added.



Reddy said she is now waiting to see how the show's journey pans out, especially in current times where cultural exchange across movie industries is actively happening. "It's going to be an interesting journey for all of us also because we don't know what to expect. If I were a filmmaker, I wouldn't have made the move of taking regional content and pitching it there (globally). There is also a lot of cultural exchange happening in the country, it's an exciting time," she added.



'Suzhal - The Vortex' is set to premiere on June 17.

[With inputs from PTI]