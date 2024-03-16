Shocking: Jassie Gift Walks Off Stage In Protest After College Principal Snatches His Mic Mid-Performance

In a shocking turn of event, Jassie Gift walked off the stage in the middle of a rocking performance after the principal of the college he was performing at took his mic away. The incident of snatching a performer’s mic is anyways embarrassing, but in this case, it was done to such a reputed and popular singer-musician that it is utterly shocking. Jassie Gift came down from the stage as a mark of protest against such a behaviour from the college principal.
It all happened at St Peter’s College, Kolechery. Jassie Gift and his band were performing very decently and rocking the stage the stage with every song. However, the college principal soon came on stage and without paying any heed to the performance that was going on snatched the mic away from Jassie Gift’s hand. The principal announced that there were some technical issues with the show. As per her, permission to perform in the college was only for Jassie Gift. It’s a common practise followed where there are other chorus singers along with the main singer during a stage performance. But, the principal wasn’t ready to listen to any of that, and was adamant that only Jassie Gift’s performance had been given permission to. She was stuck to the statement that the organisers violated the instructions which were set earlier.
Jassie Gift took this to heart, and walked off stage in protest. As per a report on OnManorama, he said, “The principal ignored all that and grabbed the mic from my hand. No artist should be insulted like this.”
Soon afterwards videos of students protesting outside the principal’s office went viral on social media. The college principal is still not ready to accept her mistake. She feels there was no lapse on her part and her actions weren’t wrong. “There are restrictions for conducting music programmes by outsiders in the college. That is all I said through the mic. Only Jassie Gift, who was there for the event, had permission to sing,” she said, as per reports on OnManorama.
Let’s wait and watch what happens next.