Shocking: Jassie Gift Walks Off Stage In Protest After College Principal Snatches His Mic Mid-Performance

It all happened at St Peter’s College, Kolechery. Jassie Gift and his band were performing very decently and rocking the stage the stage with every song. However, the college principal soon came on stage and without paying any heed to the performance that was going on snatched the mic away from Jassie Gift’s hand. The principal announced that there were some technical issues with the show. As per her, permission to perform in the college was only for Jassie Gift. It’s a common practise followed where there are other chorus singers along with the main singer during a stage performance. But, the principal wasn’t ready to listen to any of that, and was adamant that only Jassie Gift’s performance had been given permission to. She was stuck to the statement that the organisers violated the instructions which were set earlier.