Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ To Be Turned Into A Comic Book Series

Actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will soon be turned into a comic series, according to reports. The film will be present Singh in a quirky, quick-witted avatar, one that he has not donned before.

According to a report in Mid Day, Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra has decided to base a comic book series Singh’s character in the Divyang Thakkar’s directorial. The series is planned to come out after the release of the film and the books are being penned in both Hindi and English.

“In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Divyang and co-producer Maneesh Sharma have created an intelligent, sharp-witted and an underdog of a hero. The more Adi saw the material, the more he was convinced that the lead character has enduring value. He felt Jayeshbhai has the potential to appeal to a wide audience, especially kids. So, they are planning to turn it into a comic book series,” a source told Mid Day.

In the film, Singh plays the role of Jayeshbhai, a Gujarati man who stands up against the patriarchal structure of society. His character will be seen advocating for equality between men and women. He is sharing the screen with Tamil and Telugu actress Shalini Pandey and the film will mark her Hindi debut. The social comedy also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in integral roles.



The film was scheduled to release in August last year but the makers were forced to postpone the date due to the pandemic. The film will now hit the screens on May 13 this year, the release date was announced by the makers on social media earlier this month. Buzz is that YRF is planning to turn this into a franchise as well. The film’s release will also mark Yash Raj Films' 50 years in the business and reportedly Chopra is set to go all out with the celebrations.

