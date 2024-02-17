Raam Reddy On Berlinale Screening Of 'The Fable': Felt Like A Celebration

Director Raam Reddy says it felt like a celebration to screen 'The Fable' at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival with the film's star cast.

The film, his second feature, is shot on 16 MM in Uttarakhand and set in 1989. 'The Fable' follows the journey of Dev (Manoj Bajpayee) who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas.