Poonam Pandey Dies Due To Cervical Cancer: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Sambhavna Seth, Adil Khan And Others Mourn Her Demise

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan told India Today "I last met Poonam at an award function where we both won an award. Two days ago also, she was spotted by the paparazzi. She was always so happy that one couldn’t tell that she was fighting cancer." He added, "I had no clue she was going through something like this. I have met her 4-5 times and she was always very jolly'',