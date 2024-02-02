Model-actress, Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer. The news of her death has been confirmed in a post on her Instagram handle. The post has been apparently shared by Poonam's manager.
Poonam Pandey Dies Due To Cervical Cancer: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Sambhavna Seth, Adil Khan And Others Mourn Her Demise
Poonam Pandey's death has left everyone in a state of shock. Several celebs from the industry have mourned her demise.
The post read: ''This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared''
Several celebs have mourned her demise . Karan Kundrra told Times Now, “Oh my god! I have no idea about this. How did it happen? It is very sad and heartbreaking news.”
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan told India Today "I last met Poonam at an award function where we both won an award. Two days ago also, she was spotted by the paparazzi. She was always so happy that one couldn’t tell that she was fighting cancer." He added, "I had no clue she was going through something like this. I have met her 4-5 times and she was always very jolly'',
Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories, “This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti''.
Poonam was a contestant in Kangana Ranaut hosted shoe w 'Lock Upp Season 1'.
Sambhavna Seth told News18, “Oh my god! I knew her. We have done Khatron Ke Khiladi together. I met her last year. We actually would keep meeting sometimes socially or at an event. But she never mentioned that she was going through any problems. It’s absolutely unbelievable, I still can’t digest it.”
She added, “Poonam was so young, hardly 30-32 years old. Life is just so unpredictable. I’m not in Mumbai but how I wish I was there to pay my respects. I would have reached there immediately.”