Mammootty Visits Mohanlal’s New House, Sparks Rumour Of Collaboration For Fazil’s 'Harikrishnans 2'

When Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty come together, it becomes a moment to rejoice for all their fans. The latest is when Mammootty visited Mohanlal’s new house in Ernakulam and both shared a photo together on social media from their meeting. While Mohanlal captioned the image as just “Ichakka” – the way he refers to Mammootty, the megastar clarified that the photo was from his visit to the Barroz actor’s new house.

Meanwhile, the visit also fueled rumours that the duo is indeed set to reunite for the sequel of Fazil’s 'Harikrishnans' and the meeting was as part of its preliminary discussions. Earlier this week, there were reports that the director has been planning the project with Mohanlal and Mammootty, and that it could very well be his final directorial venture. Fahadh Faasil was also reported to be playing a pivotal role in the sequel of the film, which will have Mohanlal and Mammootty reprise their roles as lawyers Krishnan and Hari, respectively reports OTT Play.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding this, it will mark the reunion of the two actors on the big screen in full-length roles after 14 years. Their previous venture as leads together was in Twenty-20, which was released in 2008.

In the meantime, there was another project, which was set to be produced by AMMA, that was announced during the pandemic. The untitled crime thriller, which was to be directed by Priyadarshan and TK Rajeev Kumar, was to feature close to 140 actors.

Recently, Rajeev Kumar, who had also assisted Mohanlal in his directorial debut Barroz, had told OTTplay that the project was not dropped. The director also confirmed that both Mohanlal and Mammootty will be sharing screen space in the movie. “It’s just that we haven’t locked the dates yet. Both of them will have equal space and prominence in the movie, which has been conceived while incorporating all the young stars in Malayalam too,” said the director, whose next release will be the Shane Nigam-starrer Bermuda.

Meanwhile, Mammootty and Mohanlal's thrillers - Rorschach and Monster, respectively - are set to clash at the box office during the pooja holidays next month.