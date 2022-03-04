Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Name On Social Media Accounts

Television personality and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, has removed the surname 'West' from her official social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter, after a court recently declared her 'legally single.' Kardashian was previously known on social media as Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian was married to American rapper Kayne West for nearly seven years (2014-2022). Kardashian filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West. The former couple has four children: daughter North (8), son Saint (6), daughter Chicago (4), and son Psalm (1).

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kardashian reportedly wrote a declaration to the court last week, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

The couple, who began dating in 2012, married two years later in a lavish ceremony in Italy. Kardashian is now dating Pete Davidson, a 28-year-old comedian and actor.

Westt recently released a music video for his new song ‘Eazy’ in which he is seen abducting and burying a cartoon version of Davidson. Kanye rapped while sitting atop a coffin in the video. He also placed a bag over the head of a Davidson-like character before kidnapping and transporting him to an empty grave before burying the body.