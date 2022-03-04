Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Name On Social Media Accounts

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony in Italy. The former couple has four children: daughter North (8), son Saint (6), daughter Chicago (4), and son Psalm (1).

Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Name On Social Media Accounts
Kim Kardashian Instagram - @ kimkardashian

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 8:43 pm

Television personality and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, has removed the surname 'West' from her official social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter, after a court recently declared her 'legally single.' Kardashian was previously known on social media as Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian was married to American rapper Kayne West for nearly seven years (2014-2022). Kardashian filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West. The former couple has four children: daughter North (8), son Saint (6), daughter Chicago (4), and son Psalm (1).

Related stories

Kim Kardashian Lashes Out At Ex-Husband Kanye West For Constant Attacks

Davidson And Kim Kardashian To Move In Together?

Kanye West Was Denied Entry To Kim Kardashian's Home By Security While Pete Davidson Was There

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kardashian reportedly wrote a declaration to the court last week, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

The couple, who began dating in 2012, married two years later in a lavish ceremony in Italy. Kardashian is now dating Pete Davidson, a 28-year-old comedian and actor.

Westt recently released a music video for his new song ‘Eazy’ in which he is seen abducting and burying a cartoon version of Davidson. Kanye rapped while sitting atop a coffin in the video. He also placed a bag over the head of a Davidson-like character before kidnapping and transporting him to an empty grave before burying the body.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kim Kardashian Instagram Kayne West Kayne West Kayne West Kayne West Kayne West Kayne West Kayne West Kayne West Instagram Kayne West Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Kayne West Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Kayne West Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Kayne West Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Kayne West Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Kayne West Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Kayne West Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Court Kayne West Court Divorce, Separation, Talaq Divorce, Separation, Talaq Court Divorce, Separation, Talaq Divorce, Separation, Talaq Court Divorce, Separation, Talaq Divorce, Separation, Talaq Court Divorce, Separation, Talaq Divorce, Separation, Talaq Court Divorce, Separation, Talaq Divorce, Separation, Talaq Court Divorce, Separation, Talaq Divorce, Separation, Talaq Court Divorce, Separation, Talaq Divorce, Separation, Talaq Court Divorce, Separation, Talaq Hollywood Divorce, Separation, Talaq Hollywood Pete Davidson Twitter Surname Drop Kim Kardashian Kayne West Pete Davidson India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Will Russia-Ukraine War Change The Future Of Cryptocurrencies? 

Will Russia-Ukraine War Change The Future Of Cryptocurrencies? 