Kashika Kapoor Birthday Special: 10 Unknown Facts About Her That You Mustn’t Miss

Birthdays are just excuses to celebrate every detail of the special person on their special day! Kashika Kapoor, who has always shared snippets and bits of her life with her fans, rings in her birthday celebrations on the set of her debut Bollywood movie. Considering she is still not made it big in the film industry, she is still a top name to reckon with among Gen Z. But, there are many things about her that not many of her fans would know of.

Known for her phenomenal looks and top-notch fashion game, here is going through some of the most interesting and unknown facts about the actress.

Been A National Level Sports Player

Kashika Kapoor has always been a model student. Been a national level basketball player, runner, swimmer, tennis player, throwballer, and topper in school!

Continues Studies Alongside Acting

Born on February 18, 2002, Kashika Kapoor attended Jamnabai Narsee School. She is currently pursuing a BBA at NMIMS in addition to her acting career.

If Not Acting, A Basketball Player

Ever since her childhood, Kashika Kapoor has enjoyed playing basketball. In fact, it is her favourite sports game. And if the actress hadn't been acting, she would've opted to play basketball professionally.

A Globetrotter

Kashika Kapoor started traveling when she was really young. The actress has travelled to the USA, Europe, covering lots of countries.

No Weight Rule

When it comes to her workouts, the actress has a strict "no weights" policy. Kashika Kapoor prefers functional training and also includes martial arts.

Doesn't Want To Be In A Relationship

Well, this one would definitely be a shocker for everyone! Kashika Kapoor is not interested in dating now! Wants to only focus on her work and craft.

Is Very Spiritual

Kashika Kapoor is a very spiritual person and visits temples before every project. The actress also chants Nam Myoho Renge Kyo mantra regularly and believes in being surrounded by family whenever she wants to destress.

Dad Manages Finance

Since Kashika Kapoor is only 21 years old, her father manages all her finances.

Loves ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ And Is Easily Scared By Horror Movies

Kashika Kapoor loves watching romantic films, particularly ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, which is her favourite. But what’s more interesting is that the actress finds horror movies very scary and avoids watching them.

Prefers Stylists

Kashika Kapoor believes she has a dope fashion sense but prefers stylists when it comes to events and parties.

Here’s wishing the actress a very happy birthday.