Kareena Kapoor Reveals Taimur's Reaction To Paparazzi Clicking Him, Says He Wonders ‘I Am Not Famous’ 

Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is one of the most popular star kids on the block. He is often photographed by the paparazzi wherever he goes. In fact, both of Kareena and Saif’s boys, Taimur and Jehangir, are favourites of the paparazzi, just like the couple is.

While the entire family tends to frequently smile when they pose for pictures, Kareena has often complained how the photographers hype around her son Taimur's images. In fact, even before her younger son Jeh made his first public appearance, the actress used to disguise his face for a while, although photographers tried to take unauthorised pictures of him as well..

Now Kareena has revealed what is Taimur's reaction to the paparazzi as he is constantly hounded by media attention. "Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't. He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that,” she said.

She also shared, "I am like ya, ok, fine, whatever. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don't bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don't understand what the reason is why they would want to photograph him,” India Today quoted her as saying.

Taimur himself has often been seen requesting that photographers not snap his picture.

On the work front, Kareena is awaiting her next release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan. She has also wrapped up the shooting of her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ co-starring actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.