Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Taimur's Reaction To Paparazzi Clicking Him, Says He Wonders ‘I Am Not Famous’ 

The actress recently revealed that her 5-year old son Taimur has an interesting reaction to the paparazzi who click on him constantly. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 2:42 pm

Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is one of the most popular star kids on the block. He is often photographed by the paparazzi wherever he goes. In fact, both of Kareena and Saif’s boys, Taimur and Jehangir, are favourites of the paparazzi, just like the couple is.

While the entire family tends to frequently smile when they pose for pictures, Kareena has often complained how the photographers hype around her son Taimur's images. In fact, even before her younger son Jeh made his first public appearance, the actress used to disguise his face for a while, although photographers tried to take unauthorised pictures of him as well..

Now Kareena has revealed what is Taimur's reaction to the paparazzi as he is constantly hounded by media attention. "Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't. He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that,” she said.

Related stories

Kareena Kapoor Captures A Candid Moment Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Khan; Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Kareena Kapoor Blames Saif Ali Khan For Spoiling Son Taimur

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday

She also shared, "I am like ya, ok, fine, whatever. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don't bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don't understand what the reason is why they would want to photograph him,” India Today quoted her as saying. 

Taimur himself has often been seen requesting that photographers not snap his picture.

On the work front, Kareena is awaiting her next release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan. She has also wrapped up the shooting of her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ co-starring actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Bollywood News Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Taimur Ali Khan Jehangir Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case