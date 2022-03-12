Kanika Dhillon: It’s Heartbreaking To Watch That Even Today, People Look Down At A Girl With Ambition

Writer Kanika Dhillion has been a driving force behind the changing of the representation of women onscreen. She has been a driving force behind many progressive storylines. Many of these stories were with powerful female characters and that has changed the way Indian audiences are starting to see female characters onscreen. ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, and ‘Rashmi Rocket’ - in all of her writing, we can see that there is a conscious effort to change the narrative and make the female characters stronger. In her writing, the women have always questioned the stereotype and tried every bit to break the norms so that these women can live life on their own terms.

As we are in International Women’s Week, it’s important to talk to women who have been trying to push these limits for the showcasing of other women in cinema. Sharing her personal experience, she tells other young girls, "Don't let the world dictate you and your dreams. Fight for your passion and go all out to achieve them. Society might demoralise you, discourage you, or even try to question your character, but don't let that come in between you and your goals."

Dhillon herself has fought her way in the world of entertainment. She has constantly been trying to push limits so as to make herself a big name in the world of cinema. “It is heartbreaking to watch that even today, people look down at a girl with ambition, and it needs to change. But it needs to come from within. I want to urge all young girls don't be scared to speak up and fight," she adds.

On the work front, Dhillon is gearing up for the release of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and an untitled film with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, which stars actor Shah Rukh Khan.