Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, is the first big Bollywood release of the year. However, the film failed to live up to its expectations and has not been able to replicate the success of last year’s ‘Pathaan’. Despite releasing on January 25 and a week after at the box office, the film is still struggling.
‘Fighter’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s Film Struggles, Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore Mark
The Siddharth Anand directorial witnessed its lowest figures coming on Wednesday, and the film just minted Rs 6.35 crore.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Fighter’ collected Rs 6.35 crore on Wednesday, which is its lowest figure since its release. The film did get a boost due to the good extended weekend after the Republic Day holiday, however, ‘Fighter’ came crashing down on its first Monday. Since then, the collections of the film have just remained in single digits. Globally, the film has made around Rs 229.8 crore.
So far, the Siddharth Anand directorial has collected Rs 140.35 crore in India, and looks like it would wrap up its extended week one collections under Rs 150 crore. In comparison to other films like ‘Dunki’ and ‘Tiger 3’, it has come as a shock that Fighter’s collections are noticeably low. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ minted Rs 152 crore in seven days, despite clashing with ‘Salaar’, while Salman Khan-led ‘Tiger 3’ collected Rs 214 crore.
As for Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan’s last collaboration, ‘War’, the numbers of ‘Fighter’ are nowhere close. ‘War’ was a blockbuster, and the YRF actioner, in its first seven days, had collected Rs 208 crore (Hindi) back in 2019.
In its second weekend, the film is expected to see a boost. For now, ‘Fighter’ has no major competition until Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which releases on February 9. ‘Fighter’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Rishabh Sawhney among others.
Work wise, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘War 2’, where he co-stars with Jr NTR while Deepika will next be seen with Prabhas fronted ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, set to release in May.