‘Fighter’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s Film Struggles, Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore Mark

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Fighter’ collected Rs 6.35 crore on Wednesday, which is its lowest figure since its release. The film did get a boost due to the good extended weekend after the Republic Day holiday, however, ‘Fighter’ came crashing down on its first Monday. Since then, the collections of the film have just remained in single digits. Globally, the film has made around Rs 229.8 crore.