Chum Darang Talks About Playing Bhumi Pednekar's Girlfriend In 'Badhaai Do'

Actress Chum Darang, who plays Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in 'Badhaai Do,' has spoken about her performance in the film. In a new interview, she also discussed how she stumbled across the casting post on a social media network 'randomly' and texted the film's staff. Darang also said that she was offered jobs, such as that of spa staff, but she did not accept them.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar star in 'Badhaai Do.' The film will be released in theatres on February 11th. The upcoming comedy is advertised as a spiritual successor to 'Badhaai Ho,' which won a National Award in 2018. Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial wrote the script for the film, which was directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Darang said, “I saw this casting ad on FB and I randomly texted the team and went for my auditions and it just happened. The character that I am playing, she is such a fun girl and the tag of playing Bhumi’s love interest did not really bother me. It was a challenge to play a role like that but I had no inhibitions. I listened to my director (Harshavardhan Kulkarni) and understood what the team wanted. And I would like to believe that I completed this challenge well."

Darang also discussed an event that occurred when she arrived for the 'Badhaai Do' auditions. Talking about the roles, she said, “I was offered such roles, like that of a spa employee, and I was scared that if I agreed to do them, I would be typecast. And this is what actors from the northeast fear. Not just in movies, but in day-to-day life as well, things are not easy. When I was called for my audition for Badhaai Do and this was in March 2020, on my way to the venue, two boys shouted ‘corona’ at me and I started crying. For my audition, I had to do a scene that required me to shout and I could actually do it really well because of that incident.”

'Badhaai Do,' which will be distributed internationally by Zee Studios, has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus epidemic. Rajkummar portrays a cop in the film, while Pednekar plays a physical education instructor. Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan also appear in Badhaai Do.

