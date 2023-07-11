Ayushmann Khurrana On Box Office Failure Of 'An Action Hero': I Think It Was A Bad Time Then

Ayushmann Khurrana has given several hits but some of his movies didn't do well at the box office despite good reviews. One such film is 'An Action Hero' that released in theatres in December last year, Later, it premiered on Netflix in January. Directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, the action-comedy-thriller also starred Jaideep Ahlawat. In an interview, Ayushmann opened up on its box office failure and said that it was a 'bad time' for the film when it was released.

Khurrana told PTI that it really depends on timing and for him this is the best time as the theatricals are also back and he is glad that mid-budget films are working. He calls it a 'great silver lining'.

While talking about 'An Action Hero's box office failure, he said, "I think it was a bad time then. 'An Action Hero' got a lot of love later. I will keep on making these choices. I am sure theatricals will happen and we will do well".

On the work front, Ayushmann has 'Dream Girl 2' and he called it a 'different scenario altogether' and will be '10 times more fun' than 'Dream Girl'. "It is probably my second single-screen film. Most of my films are multiplex films, this is going to be a big blast. I am expecting a lot from Dream Girl 2,” said the 'Vicky Donor' actor.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Ananya Panday among others.