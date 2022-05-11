Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Arjun Mathur On ‘Made In Heaven 2’: There Is A Little Pressure To Match And Even Surpass Audience's Expectations

Actor Arjun Mathur is set to be back as the wedding planner in the second season of ‘Made In Heaven’. He opens up about the challenges of playing the same character once again.

Updated: 11 May 2022 9:12 pm

'Made In Heaven' season 2 has been in the making for a long time. Audiences have been waiting to see a glimpse of where the story is headed after the massive success of the first season. Starring actor Arjun Mathur in the lead role as a wedding planner, the show had been loved a lot by the masses. The actor earned acclaim and even an Emmy nomination for his impactful performance in season 1.

When asked about the challenges of reprising a loved character again, Mathur said, "It is an interesting process to revisit a previously essayed role and hit new notes and dimensions. One knows that it worked for the audience from all the love and appreciation we received, but the challenge is to take it somewhere new. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass audience's expectations, but I am positive they will not be disappointed. I am very curious about how the viewers react to Karan’s continuing journey.”

Apart from 'Made In Heaven' Season 2, Mathur also has the second season of another acclaimed show, ‘The Gone Game’ in the making. Also, he has actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' with Rasika Dugal coming up in the pipeline.

