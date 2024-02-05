66th Grammy Awards: Oprah Winfrey Grooves To Karol G’s Music After Colombian Star's Win

Karol G was named in the Best Música Urbana Album award category for Manana Sera Bonito, which includes her hit song 'TQG' in collaboration with Shakira.

As the star took the stage, the song played, and Winfrey, alongside Gayle King, was seen singing and dancing to the music, reports deadline.com.

Maluma and Christina Aguilera handed Karol G the award, the first one in her career.

“Hi everyone! My name is Karol G, I am from Medellín, Colombia,” she said as she accepted her award.