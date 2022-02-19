Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan And Prabhas Can't Stop Praising Each Other As They Gear Up For 'Project K' In Hyderabad

Director Nag Ashwin is all geared up for his new project starring Deepika Padukone as the leading actress. The movie is also featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The movie has been started shooting at RFC in Hyderabad.

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:11 pm

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a powerful and full-length role in a actor Prabhas and talented filmmaker Nag Ashwin's most ambitious film 'Project - K', while Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will portray the leading character in the movie.

The film's shoot is currently taking place at RFC in Hyderabad, with  Bachchan joining the cast. For the film, which is one of the most expensive Indian ventures to date, a new world was constructed in the studio.

Big B says it’s an honour to be in the company of Prabhas’ aura. "First day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .. to imbibe to learn .. !!," he said.

hPrabhas believes it’s a dream come true moment for him to work with the legendary actor. “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!” posted Prabhas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nag Ashwin's first-of-its-kind plot enthralled the Indian film industry's biggest stars to get together for the film. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of the actors and technicians involved in Aswini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies production.

With a dream crew and Ashwin at the forefront, moviegoers can expect a cinematic extravaganza than no other.

