﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Year-End Offers On Volkswagen Cars: Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh On Polo, Ameo, Vento

Year-End Offers On Volkswagen Cars: Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh On Polo, Ameo, Vento

The deal includes corporate, loyalty and exchange benefits along with discounts on automatic versions

07 December 2018
Year-End Offers On Volkswagen Cars: Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh On Polo, Ameo, Vento
Year-End Offers On Volkswagen Cars: Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh On Polo, Ameo, Vento
outlookindia.com
2018-12-07T13:22:48+0530
  • Total benefits of upto Rs 90,000 on the Polo.
  • The top-spec automatic variants of the Ameo and Vento get cash discounts of upto Rs 1.50 lakh and additional benefits of upto Rs 90,000.
  • These offers are valid till 31 December.

In the market for a new automatic car? Volkswagen is offering some interesting benefits under its Big Rush scheme of offers, especially for the Ameo and the Vento. Here’s a detailed table of offers:

While loyalty, corporate and exchange bonuses can be availed on all Volkswagen models, one can save a whopping Rs 1.50 lakh on the Highline DSG automatic variants of the Ameo diesel and the Vento’s petrol and diesel versions. Sadly, the Polo GT doesn’t get any discounts or benefits.

Here are the ex-showroom Delhi prices of the said automatic variants of the two cars.

Disclaimer: The discounts are bound to vary across dealerships, based on the discretion of the Volkswagen dealership you are purchasing your car from.

Takeaway

The offers do make sense for new car buyers, especially the ones looking to get a nice automatic that packs a punch as well. However, if you are someone who changes cars frequently, we suggest you postpone your purchase to 2019. That’s down to the fact that the offers are very specific and do not fit every buyer category. So, if you are looking at an ownership period of at least five years, only then does it make sense to buy a car now as the resale value stops declining after five years of ownership.  

If you were wondering, Volkswagen isn’t offering any benefits on the bigger and more expensive Tiguan and Passat.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Volkswagen (VW) Volkswagen Ameo Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Vento Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen Passat Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour Of Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Report: R Ashwin Leads India's Fightback At Adelaide
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters