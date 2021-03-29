March 29, 2021
Poshan
Watch: Ship Blocking Suez Canal Re-Floats After 6 Days

The ‘Ever Given’, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck on March 23 in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal.

29 March 2021
File Photo
The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter. The ship was freed by the Egyptian crew, Reuters reported.

A canal services firm says that salvage teams have “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that remains wedged across the Suez Canal, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free.

Leth Agencies said early Monday that the modest breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers at spring tide. Lt Gen Osama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, said workers continued “pulling manoeuvres” to refloat the vessel early Monday.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the ship in the same position, surrounded by a squadron of tugboats with its bow stuck in the canal's eastern bank.

The skyscraper-sized Ever Given became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and has held up $9 billion in global trade each day, bringing disruption to the vital waterway.

Already, hundreds of vessels remained trapped in the canal waiting to pass, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle. Over two dozen vessels have opted for the alternative route between Asia and Europe around the Cape of Good Hope, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

With inputs from agencies

