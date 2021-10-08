Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Is Looking For 'Responsible Competition' With China: White House Says Ahead Of Virtual Summit

The Joe Biden Administration believes that a leader-to-leader engagement is essential and is an important part of its effort to responsibly manage the competition, Jean-Pierre, Deputy Press Secretary said.

US Is Looking For 'Responsible Competition' With China: White House Says Ahead Of Virtual Summit
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit later this year to de-escalate the tensions between the two countries | Twitter

Trending

US Is Looking For 'Responsible Competition' With China: White House Says Ahead Of Virtual Summit
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T07:49:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 7:49 am

The United States is looking for a competition with China in a responsible way, the White House has said, a day after the two countries agreed to have a virtual leadership summit before year-end.

"We're not looking for a conflict with China; we're looking for a competition, and we want to do that in a responsible way," White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday aboard Air Force One travelling to President Joe Biden to Chicago.

A day earlier, White House officials said that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a meeting with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Zurich agreed in-principle for a virtual summit meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Related Stories

US, China Hold Military Level Talks, Discuss Afghanistan Crisis: Report

The Biden Administration believes that a leader-to-leader engagement is essential and is an important part of its effort to responsibly manage the competition, Jean-Pierre said.

"As far as the meeting that Jake Sullivan had with his counterpart, with the -- in Zurich, they were candid, they were direct, they were wide-ranging," she said.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Biden had a long call with the Chinese president on September 9.

"The September 9th POTUS-Xi call was about ensuring we have open lines of communications, as I was just mentioning. The two leaders discussed the importance of having more substantive conversation than we had been to date, including the need to do so in private," she said.

"But we stand at a time, we are interested in seeing where it could go. That's what this meeting was about: continuing the conversation from leaders. National Security Advisor Sullivan raised areas where the United States and PRC have an interest in working together to address vital transactional challenges and ways to manage risk in our relationship," Jean-Pierre said.

Tags

PTI Joe Biden Xi Jinping USA China US-China Relations International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

International Monetary Fund Chief Defends Data Rigging Allegations Against Herself

International Monetary Fund Chief Defends Data Rigging Allegations Against Herself

Congo's Famous Gorilla Ndakasi Dies

17th Century Mughal Era Gemstones From India To Go Under Auction In London

CIA Creates Top Level Working Group To Counter China's Influence

Pfizer Urges US Govt To Allow Covid-19 Shots For Kids Of 5 To 11 Years Age

Pfizer Urges US Govt To Allow Covid-19 Shots For Kids Of 5 To 11 Years Age

Russia's Covid-19 Infections Reach The Highest Level So Far This Year

Cyclone Shaheen Leaves 14 Dead In Oman

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from World

Australia Wants Facebook To Be Held Accountable For Anonymous Comments

Australia Wants Facebook To Be Held Accountable For Anonymous Comments

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Over 120,000 US Children Lost A Parent Or Grandparent During Covid-19 Pandemic

Over 120,000 US Children Lost A Parent Or Grandparent During Covid-19 Pandemic

Instagram And Teens: How Do We Keep Our Kids Safe?

Instagram And Teens: How Do We Keep Our Kids Safe?

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Outlook Web Desk / The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra.

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

PTI / Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs and virtually assured their playoff berth.

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

Outlook Web Desk / Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately.

Advertisement