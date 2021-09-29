Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Has Failed To Handle Pakistan's Support For Taliban: US Senator Jack Reed

In the Congressional hearing on Afghanistan, US Senator Jack Reed said that path that led to this moment was paved with years of mistakes from US's catastrophic pivot to Iraq, failure to handle Pakistan's support for the Taliban, and flawed Doha agreement.

US Has Failed To Handle Pakistan's Support For Taliban: US Senator Jack Reed
US Senator Jack Reed | Twitter

Trending

US Has Failed To Handle Pakistan's Support For Taliban: US Senator Jack Reed
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T09:46:47+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 9:46 am

The United States failed to handle Pakistan's support for the Taliban, a top lawmaker said on Tuesday and called it one of the major reasons behind “American failure” in Afghanistan.

“The withdrawal of US troops this summer and the events surrounding it did not happen in a vacuum. The path that led to this moment was paved with years of mistakes from our catastrophic pivot to Iraq, failure to handle Pakistan's support for the Taliban, and flawed Doha agreement signed by former president Donald Trump,” Senator Jack Reed said during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan.

Senator Jim Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the Afghan government is now led by terrorists with long ties to Al-Qaeda.

Related Stories

US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

“And we are at the mercy of the Pakistan government to get into Afghanistan airspace. Even if we get there, we cannot strike Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan because we are worried about what the Taliban will do to the Americans still there,” he said.

“The administration needs to be honest. Because of President Joe Biden’s disastrous decision, the terrorist threat to American families is rising significantly, while our ability to deal with these threats has been decimated,” he added.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Senator Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, “You are negotiating to try to get these bases to be able to use their installations. Because Afghanistan is a land-locked country, and when we have explanations from the military and they give examples for over-the-horizon, and use countries like Yemen, Libya and Somalia, that does not take into consideration that Afghanistan is landlocked, and we have to depend on Pakistan to give us airspace to get there.”

During the hearing, Senator Reed maintained that throughout the war, the United States was unsuccessful in dealing with Pakistan supporting the Taliban, even as American diplomats sat down with Pakistani leaders, and its forces cooperated on counterterrorism missions.

“The Taliban enjoyed sanctuary inside Pakistan with time and space to regroup. More recently, the Taliban's resurgence can be tied to the Doha Agreement, which then president Trump signed in 2020,” he said.

“This deal negotiated between the former Trump administration and the Taliban, without our coalition allies or even the Afghan government present, promised the end of the entire international presence in Afghanistan, including contractors critical to keeping the Afghan Air Force in the fight with virtually no stipulations,” Reed said.

The senator added that the Taliban with momentum on the battlefield and no incentives, under the Doha Agreement, used a final year of the Trump administration to boldly escalate violence to begin its fateful march toward Kabul.

“Despite colossal efforts over multiple administrations, both Democratic and Republican, we were unable to help build an Afghan government capable of leading its people nor an Afghan security force capable of defeating the Taliban,” he told his colleagues during the Senatorial hearing.

Senator Inhofe added that the US now has no reliable partners on the ground in Afghanistan.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Donald Trump Joe Biden USA International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

US NSA Heads To Egypt As Israel-Hamas Tensions Flare Up

US NSA Heads To Egypt As Israel-Hamas Tensions Flare Up

US Deports Russian Man Jailed 9 Years For Cybercrimes

Top US Generals Had Recommend Having 2500 Troops In Afghanistan But Biden Disagreed

Gang Clash Inside Ecuador Prison Leaves 24 Inmates Dead, 48 Injured

US Senators Seek Sanctions On Taliban, Role Of Pakistan In Aiding Group

'Illegal Immigration Policy': Florida Sues Biden Administration, Orders To Detain Vehicles Involved In Transporting 'Illegal Aliens'

US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

Taliban Has Failed To Honour Doha Agreement Of 2020, Never Renounced Al-Qaeda: US Military General

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol Stun 13-time Champions Real Madrid

Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol Stun 13-time Champions Real Madrid

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from World

After UNGA, S Jaishankar Attends Mexico's 200th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

After UNGA, S Jaishankar Attends Mexico's 200th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Yemen Civil War: 130 Killed In Two Days In Clashes Between Govt And Rebels

Yemen Civil War: 130 Killed In Two Days In Clashes Between Govt And Rebels

India At The Heart Of QUAD’s 'Vaccine Diplomacy' Amid US-China Rivalry

India At The Heart Of QUAD’s 'Vaccine Diplomacy' Amid US-China Rivalry

Second Successive Earthquake Hits Greece Island

Second Successive Earthquake Hits Greece Island

Read More from Outlook

Shattered Dreams: A Close Look At India's Missing Middle Class

Shattered Dreams: A Close Look At India's Missing Middle Class

Neeraj Thakur & Suchetana Ray / Beneath the glossy sheen of an up and coming economy - the dreams and aspirations of many an Indian have been diminished over the decade. Is India’s middle class shrinking?.

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Harish Manav / Two Punjab Congress office-bearers also resigned from their posts following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President on Tuesday.

Real Madrid Shocked By UCL Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol

Real Madrid Shocked By UCL Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol became just the second club to win on their first Champions League trip to the Bernabeu, after Arsenal in 2005-06.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement