Friday, Oct 29, 2021
UN General Assembly Adopts India's Draft Resolution On Granting It Observer Status At International Solar Alliance

India had earlier this month introduced the draft resolution for granting the Observer Status for the International Solar Alliance on behalf of India and France and about 80 co-sponsors in the UN General Assembly.

UN General Assembly Adopts India's Draft Resolution On Granting It Observer Status At International Solar Alliance
Ambassador R Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN | Twitter

UN General Assembly Adopts India's Draft Resolution On Granting It Observer Status At International Solar Alliance
2021-10-29T10:29:36+05:30
Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:29 am

As world leaders gather for the climate change summit in Glasgow, a draft resolution introduced by India for granting the Observer Status to the International Solar Alliance has been adopted in a UN General Assembly committee.

The draft resolution was adopted in the General Assembly's Sixth Committee, that deals with legal issues, without a vote on Thursday.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly will now have to formally adopt recommendation of the Sixth Committee.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador R Ravindra said: “Ahead of COP-26 scheduled in Glasgow next week, today's action on the draft resolution to grant the Observer Status for the International Solar Alliance is not only symbolic, but a substantive one”.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a tweet that India walks the talk on climate action,

Ambassador Ravindra said that the adoption of the resolution will reflect the commitment and resolve of member states to the noble cause of renewable energy and "usher in a new era of green energy diplomacy”.

“Today's decision will also enable ISA to provide targeted inputs to current and future United Nations processes based on grassroot level experiences from its country programmes, its research and public private cooperation activities and its global knowledge sharing activities,” he said.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti had earlier this month introduced the draft resolution for granting the Observer Status for the International Solar Alliance on behalf of India and France and about 80 co-sponsors.

The co-sponsors include Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Cuba, Denmark, Egypt, Fiji, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The United Nations General Assembly may grant Permanent Observer Status to non-member states, international organisations and other entities.

As per information on the UN website, the General Assembly decided that “observer status would be confined to states and intergovernmental organisations whose activities cover matters of interest to the Assembly.”

The Sixth Committee of the General Assembly considers all applications for observer status before they are considered in the plenary session, the UN website said, adding that Permanent Observers may participate in the sessions and workings of the General Assembly and maintain missions at the UN Headquarters.

Intergovernmental organisations having received a standing invitation to participate as Observers in the sessions and the work of the General Assembly include the EU, INTERPOL, International Renewable Energy Agency, OECD, ADB, ASEAN, Commonwealth of Independent States, European Organisation for Nuclear Research, Indian Ocean Rim Association, SCO, SAARC, International Committee of the Red Cross and International Olympic Committee.

The International Solar Alliance was opened for signature as an international treaty-based organisation in November 2016 and the agreement entered into force on December 6, 2017.

Tirumurti said that the alliance of solar-resource rich countries with its membership was open to those 121 UN member states that lie fully or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. This was further amended at the First Assembly of the ISA, to expand the scope of ISA membership to all UN member states.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk New York United Nations International Solar Alliance (ISA) International
