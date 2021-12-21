Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UK's First Woman MP Deletes Tweet On Golden Temple Mob Lynching Mentioning 'Hindu Terrorist'

Uk's first woman Sikh Parliamentarian Preet Kaur Gill deleted her tweet on the Golden Temple sacrilege incident which said, 'Hindu terrorist prevented from an act of violence at the Sikh Holy shrine of Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple) against Sikhs.'

UK's First Woman MP Deletes Tweet On Golden Temple Mob Lynching Mentioning 'Hindu Terrorist'
Britain's first female Sikh member of Parliament Preet Kaur Gill | Twitter

Trending

UK's First Woman MP Deletes Tweet On Golden Temple Mob Lynching Mentioning 'Hindu Terrorist'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T14:38:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 2:38 pm

Britain’s first Sikh female member of Parliament and member of the shadow cabinet, Preet Kaur Gill, came under fire on social media over a tweet she later deleted that referred to a “Hindu terrorist” behind the killing of a man at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The man, reportedly beaten to death on Saturday for "sacrilege", had allegedly barged into the inner sanctum where the Guru Granth Sahib is kept and grabbed a ceremonial sword placed next to the book before being overpowered by guards and worshippers.

Responding to a video related to the incident posted on Twitter by UK immigration lawyer Harjap Bhangal, Labour MP Gill went on to agree with his message that it was a “clear act of terrorism”.

Related Stories

Sacrilege Incident: Hang The Culprits In Public, Says Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Politicians Condemn Golden Temple 'Sacrilege': Who Said What

Punjab Sacrilege Row: SGPC Chief Claims 'Big Conspiracy' In Golden Temple Sacrilege Bid

The shadow international development secretary’s now deleted Twitter post read: “Hindu terrorist prevented from an act of violence at the Sikh Holy shrine of Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple) against Sikhs.”

It attracted outrage on social media, with some questioning if the politician was “trying to make this communal?”

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The High Commission of India in London also condemned the tweet and raised concerns over its impact on the Indian diaspora communities in the UK.

“High Commission of India is constrained to unequivocally repudiate the public comment by a Member of the British Parliament regarding a crime that occurred in India even before the Indian law enforcement authority could investigate or comment or declare their finding,” an Indian High Commission spokesperson said.

“The High Commission of India is concerned at the effect that such commentary by a foreign MP may have on inter communal harmony and peace in the British Indian community,” the spokesperson said.

The tweet, from Saturday, seems to have been deleted soon after by the MP for Birmingham Edgbaston to be replaced with a more general comment about places of worship.

“No place of worship or community should be targeted in this way. Awful scenes from Harmandir Sahib,” reads her new tweet.

Local police in Amritsar say the man was found dead when officers arrived at the scene and an investigation is underway.

Tags

PTI UK Sacrilege International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Taking Law Into Hands, Against Teachings Of Quran: Pakistan Apex Religious Body

Taking Law Into Hands, Against Teachings Of Quran: Pakistan Apex Religious Body

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC

Yearender 2021: 5 Worst Natural Disasters Of The Year

US Reports 1st Omicron-Related Death As Unvaccinated Man Dies

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Now 73% Of New US COVID Cases

Bidens Welcome New Puppy And Cat; White House Welcomes Commander As Major Gets A Boot

Jan 6 Committee Seeks Interview With GOP Rep. Scott Perry

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Account For 73% Of New Covid-19 Cases In US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from World

Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With PM Modi On Asia-Pacific Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With PM Modi On Asia-Pacific Region

Manchin Upends Biden's Agenda, Won't Back $2 Trillion Bill

Manchin Upends Biden's Agenda, Won't Back $2 Trillion Bill

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Pro-Beijing Candidates Sweep Victories At Hong Kong Polls

Pro-Beijing Candidates Sweep Victories At Hong Kong Polls

Read More from Outlook

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Tabeenah Anjum / Giving loan waivers to farmers and creating jobs for the unemployed appear to be most difficult for Rajasthan Congress. What are its challenges ahead?

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement