Shooting In Georgia Causes Panic, Kennesaw State University Issues Alert

December 07, 2020
Corona
The incident occurred on Sunday when an ‘armed intruder’ opened fire at a local restaurant

Associated Press (AP) 07 December 2020
Representational Image
A university campus in Georgia briefly told students to lock their dorm doors and turn off their lights on Sunday after a shooting at a nearby Mexican restaurant.

Kennesaw State University sent an alert across its Marietta campus at around 2.45 pm about an “armed intruder.” The alert was lifted an hour later with the university took to social media to announce that the suspect had been apprehended.

The university issued the alert after a man fired a gun at the El Ranchero restaurant located a short distance away from campus, Marietta Police said in a statement.

Police did not release any additional information about the shooting, including the name of the man taken into custody or whether anyone was hurt.

Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus is about 32 kms (20 miles) north of Atlanta.

Associated Press (AP) Georgia Shooting International

