Refrain From Actions That May Escalate Situation At LAC: China on PM Modi's Ladakh Visit

On a day when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to review the security situation at the mountainous region and interact with the soldiers, China said that neither of the countries should engage in any action that might escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

"India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a briefing when asked about the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi made a surprise visit to Leh on Friday morning and he was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimu and interacted with the Indian soldiers. He also visited the hospital where soldiers, injured during the Galwan Valley clash, were admitted. Later, he addressed the soldiers and paid tributes to those killed during June 15 face-off.

The situation at the India-China border in Ladakh remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. The two countries have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.