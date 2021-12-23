Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
'Reduced Rate Of Hospitalisation': Recent Study On Omicron Has 'Good News'

As per preliminary studies, one from Scotland and another from England, Omicron variant infections show a 'reduced risk of hospitalisation'.

Heath workers attend to Covid-19 patients in an isolation ward. | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T13:04:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 1:04 pm

The Omicron variant is less likely to lead to an increased rate of hospitalisation as compared to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, showed two studies published on Wednesday from Britain.

The preliminary studies --- one from Scotland and the other from England --- which are yet to be peer-reviewed, stated that the “good news” is that Omicron infectiousness shows a “reduced risk of hospitalisation”.

Speaking to AFP, Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research said, "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations.”

The Scottish study also found that the hospitalisation rate of Omicron is two-third of the Delta variant’s and a booster vaccine can provide substantial protection against symptomatic infection.

Meanwhile, the British showed that as compared to the Delta variant, there has been a 20-25 per cent reduction in any attendance at a hospital for Omicron.

The study further noted that there is a 40-45 per cent reduction in hospitalizations lasting one night or longer, reports AFP.

The study has been welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that the milder outcome of the Omicron variant should not negate its high infectiousness of it. The high transmissible nature of the Omicron variant could still lead to overall cases of covid-19, which might be higher than the Delta variant.

Supporting the above-mentioned fact, a professor of pharmaceutical medicine at King's College London said that despite the “good news” delivered by the study, it does not detract from the super spread nature of the virus. Although it states that there is a reduced rate of hospitalisation, even a small proportion of people needing hospital care can lead to a large scale if the attack rate continues to escalate.

However, the study suggests there is no reduction in the severity of Omicron compared to Delta for the doubly vaccinated, indicating that it is not milder, reports CNN, adding that the study is grounded in data.

The global tally of the Omicron virus has now crossed the 1 lakh mark, with 16 lives claimed so far. However, experts still remain puzzled and research is still being conducted globally to ascertain whether the severity and infection rate of the new variant is higher.

