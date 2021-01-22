US President Joe Biden Removes Trump's Diet Coke Button From White House Desk, Twitter Reacts

The world witnessed the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Joe Biden on January 20. Soon after entering the oval office president, Biden started initiating the reforms which were part of his electoral campaign. However, one change initiated by Biden in the office decor is receiving a popular reaction on Twitter.

US president Joe Biden decided to get rid of the red 'Diet Coke' button which was part of the outgoing President Donald Trump's desk. According to a viral tweet of broadcast Journalist Tom Newton Dunn, the button was used by Trump to order fresh diet coke to his office.

In a tweet, Dunn said, “President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound (Tim Shipman) and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually, Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It’s gone now,”. to proof himself, Dunn has also tweeted photo evidence of the button's disappearance.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

Soon the tweet went viral, giving way to series of memes and jokes.

Is this a joke? It has to be - why wouldn't he just have a mini-fridge? — Mario (@Marios_TL) January 21, 2021

I love the Diet Coke button. It just meant that President Trump is a normal human being that's not trying to be above everybody. — Jeanie Stanley (@JeanieStanley62) January 21, 2021

According to a report by the Independent, Donald Trump would often joke about the red 'Diet Coke' button being linked to nuclear weapons. "The twice-impeached president would prank visitors by hitting the button and suggesting it was related to the country's nuclear weapons arsenal," read the report.

