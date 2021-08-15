August 15, 2021
As Taliban Fighters Sweep Across War-Torn Afghanistan, Pope Francis Calls For Peace

Pope Francis spoke as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul, the Afghan capital, and said they were awaiting a 'peaceful transfer' of the city.

Associated Press (AP) 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:37 pm
Pope calls for peace in war torn Afghanistan. (File photo)
AP/PTI
Pope Francis said Sunday that he shares “the unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan" as Taliban fighters sweep across the war-torn country.

He spoke as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul, the Afghan capital, and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city.

From a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, the pope asked for prayers “so that the clamor of weapons may cease and solutions may be found at the negotiating table.”

He added that “only in this way, may the battered population of the country -- men and women, elderly and children -- return to their homes and live in peace and safety, with full mutual respect.” (AP)

