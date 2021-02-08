February 08, 2021
Corona
Mysterious, 3-Meter-High Monolith Pops Up In Turkey’s Sanliurfa Province

The metal block has text engraved in old Turkic script that reads, ‘look at the sky, see the moon’

Associated Press (AP) 08 February 2021
Policemen guard a mysterious monolith that popped up in Turkey’s Sanliurfa province
AP Photo
Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in the country’s southeastern province. The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.”

The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

 



