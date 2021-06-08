Huge Internet Outage, Some Of World's Biggest Sites Go Down

Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.
Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government's home page, could not be reached.
While the nytimes.com website displayed a “connection failure” message that of CNN displayed, “Fastly error: unknown domain: www.cnn.com.”
San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue."
Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: "Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service."
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
‘If We Can Have Doorstep Delivery Of Burgers, Why Not Ration,’ Kejriwal Asks Centre
Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open, Says 'It's Important That I Listen To My Body'
Rumour Has It: Jadon Sancho Agrees Terms On Manchester United Deal