June 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Huge Internet Outage, Some Of World's Biggest Sites Go Down

Huge Internet Outage, Some Of World's Biggest Sites Go Down

Servers of numerous high-traffic websites were down on Tuesday afternoon after an outage at cloud service company Fastly.

Associated Press (AP) 08 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Huge Internet Outage, Some Of World's Biggest Sites Go Down
The reason as to why their servers were down is not immediately clear.
Representational Image/ Getty Images
Huge Internet Outage, Some Of World's Biggest Sites Go Down
outlookindia.com
2021-06-08T16:43:40+05:30

Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government's home page, could not be reached.

While the nytimes.com website displayed a “connection failure” message that of CNN displayed, “Fastly error: unknown domain: www.cnn.com.”

San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue."

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: "Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Discoloured Nails Could Be A Sign That You Have Had Covid: All You Need To Know

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos