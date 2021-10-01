Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Man Pleads Guilty Of Firing 13 Times During George Floyd Protests

George Floyd was a US citizen of the African-American community who was choked to death by a white policeman, Derek Chauvin.

Man Pleads Guilty Of Firing 13 Times During George Floyd Protests
Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis, USA | Twitter

Trending

Man Pleads Guilty Of Firing 13 Times During George Floyd Protests
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T07:47:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 7:47 am

A Texas man who says he is affiliated with the anti-government “boogaloo” movement pleaded guilty Thursday to opening fire on a Minneapolis police station last year during civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, a self-proclaimed member of the “boogaloo bois,” is accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building.

Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge. A judge ordered a presentence investigation.

Related Stories

Why Did We Watch #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Awe But Not Take To Streets For Migrants?

Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. The incident sparked protests around the world. Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

On June 3, 2020, police in Austin, Texas, stopped a pickup truck for multiple traffic violations. Hunter, who was a passenger in the truck, had six loaded magazines for a semiautomatic rifle in a tactical vest he was wearing. Officers also found multiple firearms in the truck.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Hunter was arrested several days later, after agents learned of his online affiliation with another person with ties to the boogaloo movement, Steven Carrillo. Federal prosecutors have charged Carrillo in the death of a federal protective officer in Oakland, California, during a protest over Floyd's death.

Boogaloo supporters, who use the loose movement's name as a slang term for a second civil war or collapse of civilization, frequently show up at protests armed with rifles and wearing Hawaiian shirts under body armor.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) George Floyd Derek Chauvin USA Texas Black Lives Matter George Floyd International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

N Korea Test-Fires Newly Developed Anti-Aircraft Missile

N Korea Test-Fires Newly Developed Anti-Aircraft Missile

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Myanmar: Crisis On Top Of Crisis On Top Of Yet Another Crisis, Says UN Top Humanitarian Official

Indian-American Lawyer Nitin Shah To Be Appointed To Council of The Administrative Conference of US

Taliban Fire Shots To Disburse Women's Rally, Order Fighters To Vacate Homes They Took Over

American Airlines Flyer Opens Emergency Door Of Jet And Walks Onto Wing While Plane Lands

Why India Should Send Humanitarian Aid To Afghans In Crisis

Taliban’s Interim Govt in Afghanistan Receives China's 1st Batch Of Aid Worth USD 31 Million

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from World

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted In Campaign Financing Case

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted In Campaign Financing Case

Primetta Giacopini: Woman Who Survived Through Spanish Flu And World Wars, Succumbs To Covid-19

Primetta Giacopini: Woman Who Survived Through Spanish Flu And World Wars, Succumbs To Covid-19

Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Shot Dead Inside Bangladesh Refugee Camp

Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Shot Dead Inside Bangladesh Refugee Camp

Iranians Grapple For Essentials Amid Soaring Inflation

Iranians Grapple For Essentials Amid Soaring Inflation

Read More from Outlook

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

Delhi Govt Allows Reopening Of Religious Places With Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines

Delhi Govt Allows Reopening Of Religious Places With Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines

Outlook Web Desk / Religious places in the national capital were closed for devotees for over five months following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid-19 infections.

'There Was Lot At Stake’, Says MS Dhoni After CSK Enter Playoffs

'There Was Lot At Stake’, Says MS Dhoni After CSK Enter Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings have won all their four matches in the IPL 2021 UAE leg and now sit comfortably at the top of the table with 18 points.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement