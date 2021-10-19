Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
ISKCON Calls For Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Durga Puja Violence In Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been organizing interfaith festivals on a regular basis, a spokesperson of the organization said.

Violence In Bangladesh During Durga Puja Festival of 2021 | Twitter

2021-10-19T09:14:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 9:14 am

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Monday appealed to the Bangladesh government to take strict action against the perpetrators of violence, arrange for the security of the minorities and restore peace there.

Among those killed in the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, two were ISKCON devotees. Prayers were held for the departed souls at the order's global headquarters at Mayapur in West Bengal's Nadia district during the day.

"The worldwide devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) are deeply shocked and saddened by the recent series of violent events directed against the Hindu community, including our own ISKCON temples," Co-Director of ISKCON Mayapur, Vrajavilas Dasa, said in a statement.

ISKCON has been organizing interfaith festivals on a regular basis, a spokesperson of the organization said.

(With PTI Inputs)

