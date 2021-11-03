Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Facebook To Shut Down Face Recognition System, Delete 1 Billion People's Faceprint Data

A blog post from Facebook's Vice President Jerome Pesenti said that more than a third of Facebook's daily active users had opted in for its Face Recognition setting, now their faceprint data will be deleted.

Facial Recognition - Representational Image

2021-11-03T09:53:51+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 9:53 am

Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people.

“This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history,” said a blog post Tuesday from Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook's new parent company, Meta.

“More than a third of Facebook's daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people's individual facial recognition templates.”

He said the company was trying to weigh the positive use cases for the technology “against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules.”

More than a third of Facebook's daily active users have opted in to have their faces recognized by the social network's system.

That's about 640 million people. The setting's removal will mean deleting more than a billion people's individual facial recognition templates, Pesenti said.

Facebook had already been scaling back its use of facial recognition after introducing it more than a decade ago.

The company in 2019 ended its practice of using face recognition software to identify users' friends in uploaded photos and automatically suggesting they “tag” them. Facebook was sued in Illinois over the tag suggestion feature.

Facebook Meta (Metaverse) International
