Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted In Campaign Financing Case

Nicolas Sarkozy is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted In Campaign Financing Case
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.(File photo) | AP/PTI

Trending

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted In Campaign Financing Case
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T14:52:55+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 2:52 pm

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty Thursday of illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid.

Sarkozy wasn't present at the Paris court for the verdict's announcement.

He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

Sarkozy, France's president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing. He has the possibility to appeal the decision. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Nicolas Sarkozy Francois Hollande Paris France France French President International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Primetta Giacopini: Woman Who Survived Through Spanish Flu And World Wars, Succumbs To Covid-19

Primetta Giacopini: Woman Who Survived Through Spanish Flu And World Wars, Succumbs To Covid-19

Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Shot Dead Inside Bangladesh Refugee Camp

Iranians Grapple For Essentials Amid Soaring Inflation

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Fountains Form In Park

Recent High-Level Interactions Between Israel-Palestine Give 'Window Of Opportunity' For Resumption Of Direct Negotiations: India

Military Units Track Guns Using Tech That Could Aid Foes

UN Supports 5-Point Plan To Stop Violence And Restore Peace In Myanmar

'Extermination Site' Found Near Mexico's North Border: Officials

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from World

New Zealand Passes Law Which Makes Plotting Terrorist Attacks, Crime

New Zealand Passes Law Which Makes Plotting Terrorist Attacks, Crime

Kim Jong Un Keen To Restore Ties With South Korea; Slams US

Kim Jong Un Keen To Restore Ties With South Korea; Slams US

US: Jan 6 Capitol Insurrection Investigation Committee Subpoenas Organizers

US: Jan 6 Capitol Insurrection Investigation Committee Subpoenas Organizers

Australian Wildlife Tour Operator Survives Crocodile Attack

Australian Wildlife Tour Operator Survives Crocodile Attack

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-poll: 36% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 36% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Outlook Correspondent / According to the last tally at 1 pm, only 35.97% of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether TMC chief Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Outlook Web Desk / If voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, Kejriwal outlined 'six guarantees' related to the healthcare that the party would ensure for citizens.

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

The biggest decision for SRH in IPL 2021 has been to drop David Warner, who aggregated just 181 runs at an average of 24.37.

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

PCI Team To Inquire Allegations Of Journalists’ Harassment In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The Press Council Of India(PCI) has constituted a three member team, following former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s letter.

Advertisement