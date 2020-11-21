November 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Donald Trump Jr Tests Positive For Covid-19

Donald Trump Jr Tests Positive For Covid-19

Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and is currently quarantining himself at his cabin, officials said

PTI 21 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Donald Trump Jr Tests Positive For Covid-19
Donald Trump Jr
AP Photo
Donald Trump Jr Tests Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2020-11-21T08:06:20+05:30

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesperson said on Friday. Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result”, the spokesman added.

“He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus. In the middle of the election cycle, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19. Their son Barron had also tested positive. The president was also admitted to a military hospital for a few days for treatment.

Trump Jr had campaigned extensively across the country in support of his father.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

WHO Advises Against Use Of Remdesivir For Covid-19 Treatment

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Donald Trump Jr. COVID-19 International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos