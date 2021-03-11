Caught On Camera: ESPN Journalist Crushed After Set Falls On Him

A TV anchor in Colombia was left injured after a portion of the studio set fell on him while he was on air during a broadcast of ESPN FC Radio. Carlos Orduz, of ESPN Colombia, was lucky enough that he didn’t suffer any major injuries. A video of the incident is being shared widely on social media and it has already received more than a million views.

He was a part of panellists during a show when a huge monitor-like structure from the set fell on him, crushing him face-first into the desk.

After a medical examination, Orduz informed that he got a bruise and a blow to the nose, adding that otherwise, he was doing fine.

In the video, the sports analyst can be seen sitting on a chair during the live show, when a piece of set crashes on his back suddenly and he is slammed into his desk. The camera quickly cut off the shot, and the show’s host looked shocked but couldn’t move as he was on live television so he called for a commercial.

Watch the video here:

Shocking video. ESPN anchor crushed live on the air by falling set piece. Thankfully he was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/CeFxy8AksY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 10, 2021

“To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine to thank God after the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture). Greetings and thanks,” Carlos Orduz tweeted in Spanish.

Several sports anchors and journalists wished him well and expressed relief that he was safe.

