3 Pakistanis, 2 Nepalis Arrested With Fake Indian Currency In Nepal

Three Pakistani nationals have been arrested from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport for carrying fake Indian currency, with a face value of Rs 76.80 million, police said Monday.

The Pakistani nationals, Mohmad Akhtar, 49, Nadia Anwar, 39 and Nasiruddin, 67, were arrested from the airport on Saturday, as they arrived in the country from Doha with the fake currency, they said.

Three Nepalese nationals, who reached the airport to pick up the fake currency, were also arrested.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

"We have arrested Yunus Miya Ansari along with three Pakistanis and 2 Nepalese nationals from the Tribhuwan International Airport with counterfeit Indian Bank Notes. They came to Nepal from Qatar with the fake Indian currencies but their passport shows that their travel starts from Pakistan," Bishwo Raj Pokharel, the Spokesman for the Nepal Police said.

