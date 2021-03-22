Kishanganj MP's Cry In The Dark Over Funds For AMU Centre

Since March 8, on every working day of the Parliament’s ongoing budget session, Mohammad Jawed, Congress MP from Kishanganj in Bihar, has stood in protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue within the Parliament complex. Jawed’s silent protest has attracted neither raucous media attention nor loud expressions of solidarity from his Parliament colleagues barring occasional expressions of support from a handful of MPs such as Shashi Tharoor, Manickam Tagore, Saptagiri Ulaka, and a few others.

Jawed’s protest is over an issue that rarely triggers political hysteria or that familiar cacophony by the media – education infrastructure. To be precise, Jawed has been demanding that the Centre release funds allotted by the UPA government in 2013-2014 for setting up a centre of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Kishanganj. The banner he holds up every day of his protest reads: ‘Release Funds Save AMU Centre Kishanganj’ – not exactly the kind of slogan that stirs up passions, unfortunately.

“I represent 30 lakh...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine