Wait For Construction Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Is Unbearable: VHP

Hindus have faith that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international vice president Champat Rai said on Wednesday.

He told reporters here that the people of the country should understand the sentiments of the Hindus.

"The struggle for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been going on for 500 years and now the wait is unbearable," Rai said.

He said on November 25, the VHP would organise a Dharm Sabha in Ayodhya and one lakh people would participate in it.

In similar event later in New Delhi, over 5 lakh people were expected, he claimed, adding it was being organised to apprise about the sentiments of the Hindus to the government and the court.

Replying to a question, he said the work to carve stones for the Ram temple had been completed.

The Ayodhya case is currently before the Supreme Court . The apex court will commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure.

The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal Emperor Babar in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram Temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.

(With inputs from PTI)