Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Imposes Sanctions Against China Over Human Rights Abuse Of Uyghurs

Chinese government is known to abuse the advanced attributes of modern biotechnology and medical innovation via several biotech and surveillance companies and government entities to repress and pursue control over the members of ethnic and religious minority groups.

US Imposes Sanctions Against China Over Human Rights Abuse Of Uyghurs
Representational Image | AP

Trending

US Imposes Sanctions Against China Over Human Rights Abuse Of Uyghurs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T21:47:44+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 9:47 pm

 The Biden administration said Thursday it is imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotech and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang province, the latest step against Beijing over human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the country's western region.

The Commerce Department is targeting China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

The move will bar American companies from selling components to the entities without a license.

“The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC (People's Republic of China) is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

"We cannot allow US commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to US national security,” she said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The Treasury Department is also set to issue penalties against several Chinese entities, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the soon-to-be-announced moves.

The official, explaining the Commerce Department actions, noted that US intelligence has established that Beijing has set up a high tech surveillance system across Xinjiang that uses biometric facial recognition and has collected DNA samples from all residents, ages 12 to 65, in Xinjiang as part of a systematic effort to suppress Uyghurs.

The department, in a rule detailing its decision, said a review by multiple federal agencies had determined that the Chinese academy and research institutes “use biotechnology processes to support Chinese military end uses and end users, to include purported brain-control weaponry”.

The Treasury Department last week also announced a ban on US investment in the Chinese facial recognition company SenseTime over concerns that the technology was being used to oppress Uyghurs.

The White House announced last week it would stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China's “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang”. US athletes will continue to compete but Biden will not send the usual contingent of dignitaries.

The administration also said this week that it supported bipartisan legislation that bans imports into the US from Xinjiang unless companies can demonstrate the goods were not produced by forced labour.

China has denied any abuses and says the steps it has taken are necessary to combat terrorism and a separatist movement. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Joe Biden Washington US-China Relations Uyghurs community Human Rights Abuse International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron Scare: France To Restrict Travel From Britain To Prevent Covid-19 Surge

Omicron Scare: France To Restrict Travel From Britain To Prevent Covid-19 Surge

China: #MeToo Victims Face Abuse, Payback For Going Public

Omicron: EU Leaders To Deliberate On New Covid-19 Variant Spread, Infection Spike

Explainer | What Is ‘La Nina’ And How It Can Lead To A Colder Winter In India This Year

Omicron Variant: South Africa Develops Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine

Ukraine: EU Hopes To Avoid Russia's Invasion With Sanctions Threat, Dialogue

Oman: US Navy Rescues Five Drug Smugglers From Burning Ship, Drugs Worth $14.7 Million Retrieved

RSF Press Freedom Report: 'Times Tough For Journalists'; China, Belarus, Myanmar 'Worst Culprits'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron Spreads 70 Times Faster Than Previous Covid-19 Strains, Shows Study

Omicron Spreads 70 Times Faster Than Previous Covid-19 Strains, Shows Study

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Myanmar: Public's Cries For Gas Sanctions Grows Thunderous To Stop Military Funding

Myanmar: Public's Cries For Gas Sanctions Grows Thunderous To Stop Military Funding

US: Joe Biden Nominates Ambassadors; Caroline Kennedy For Japan, Michelle Kwan For Belize

US: Joe Biden Nominates Ambassadors; Caroline Kennedy For Japan, Michelle Kwan For Belize

Read More from Outlook

Leave It To BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli Captaincy Controversy

Leave It To BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli Captaincy Controversy

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Pakistan End 2021 On A High, Clean Sweep Windies 3-0

Pakistan End 2021 On A High, Clean Sweep Windies 3-0

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan produced a stunning chase to eclipse West Indies' 207/3 in 18.5 overs in the third and final T20I match.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Advertisement