Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

UP Polls: Union Min Anupriya Patel, BJP Leader Dayashankar Singh In Touch With SP, Says Rajbhar

Rajbhar's party has forged an alliance with the SP for the state assembly polls slated to begin from February 10.

UP Polls: Union Min Anupriya Patel, BJP Leader Dayashankar Singh In Touch With SP, Says Rajbhar
Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that several BJP leaders are in touch with Akhilesh Yadav.

Trending

UP Polls: Union Min Anupriya Patel, BJP Leader Dayashankar Singh In Touch With SP, Says Rajbhar
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T11:06:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:06 am

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party's ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance.

He also claimed that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel is in touch with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls. Rajbhar added that several BJP ministers are in touch with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to a news channel, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief said BJP ministers meet Akhilesh Yadav late in the night and then the SP chief seeks his opinion. “A BJP leader met me over a cup of tea. I asked him from where is he contesting, following which he asked me the same question. I told him that the list is yet to be finalised. He then said that he is preparing to contest from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency,” Rajbhar said.

“I told him that you prepare for the elections and if the party (BJP) does not give you a ticket, then you can fight the polls on our party ticket," he said. A SBSP leader said the BJP leader in question is Dayashankar Singh, the BJP's UP vice-president. When contacted, Dayashankar Singh told PTI, "We know each other very well, and it was an informal meeting (with Rajbhar)."

At present, the Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency is held by state minister Swati Singh, the wife of Dayashankar Singh. Meanwhile, Rajbhar also told PTI, "Union minister and president of Apna Dal (Sonelal) Anupriya Patel is in touch with the SP. Talks are on between Anupriya and the SP leadership. Now, everybody has got an idea that farewell of the BJP is definite in Uttar Pradesh."

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

He said how far have the talks progressed, only Akhilesh Yadav can say something about it. However, Ashish Patel, the working president of Apna Dal (Sonelal), told PTI, "For Rajbhar, it is enough to know that Apna Dal (S) is a part of the BJP-led NDA. Discussions on seat sharing with the BJP is going on, and this time, the party will contest on more seats as compared to the previous elections." In the 2017 state assembly polls, the Apna Dal (S) had contested as an ally of the BJP on 12 seats, and won nine seats.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Om Prakash Rajbhar Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. Samajwadi Party BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Of Kirtans, Sewa And Prayers

Of Kirtans, Sewa And Prayers

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

A Looming Lockdown

A Looming Lockdown

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

Judge Asks What More Djokovic Could Have Done To Meet AUS COVID Entry Requirements

Judge Asks What More Djokovic Could Have Done To Meet AUS COVID Entry Requirements

Outlook Web Bureau / World No.1 Novak Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement