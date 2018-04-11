Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea For CBI Probe And Compensation For Victims' Kin Next Week

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea regarding a CBI probe into Unnao gangrape case that allegedly involves a BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh.

"The Supreme Court will hear the plea for CBI probe into Unnao gangrape case next week," PTI reported.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would hear the plea which has also alleged that the rape victim's father was tortured and killed in the police custody at the behest of the "ruling party" in the state.

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, sought the court's direction to the CBI to probe the alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in July last year "by the BJP MLA and his companion and custodial death of her father via torture" on April 9.

Alleging that the complaint had not mentioned the name of the legislator "under political pressure" and that the state police would not carry out a "fair investigation under compulsion", it said the matter should be handed over to the CBI for an independent investigation.

Referring to the victim's statement, the petition also alleged that sitting BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from Bangarmau constituency in Unnao district was the main accused in cases of the girl's rape in July last year and custodial death of her father after her protest against the legislator.

The public interest petition also sought protection and compensation to the victims' kin, as was provided in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Home Department to ensure that Special Investigation Team (SIT) visits Unnao district on Wednesday and give its first report by the end of the day in connection with the custodial death of rape victim's father.

On Sunday, the rape victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow alleging that she was raped by BJP leader and his fellow accomplices.

Later, the victim's father was taken into police custody from the location. However, he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday night after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting and subsequently passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Till now, five accused including BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh has been sent to Unnao district jail in connection with the case.

However, the BJP MLA has not been arrested as yet.

