Trump Picks Conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh To Succeed Kennedy As US Supreme Court Judge

US President Donald Trump today nominated conservative Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court Judge to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement recently.

Kavanaugh, 53, of Maryland, currently a judge in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has "impeccable credentials and one of the finest legal mind of our times", Trump announced during his prime time address to the nation from the White House.

Trump picked Justice Kavanaugh from his original list of 25 judges, from which he had said he would nominate for any vacancy in the Supreme Court.

The nomination of Judge Kavanaugh comes after a selection process marked by a historic degree of transparency, including the President's public disclosure of a list of 25 highly qualified potential nominees to the Supreme Court.

"I am deeply honoured to fill his seat in the Supreme Court," said Judge Kavanaugh.

He has served as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 2006, authoring more than 300 opinions, including 11 that have been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Before becoming a judge, he served in the George W Bush administration, first as an associate counsel and then senior associate counsel, and subsequently as assistant to the president and the staff secretary.

A graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School, Judge Kavanaugh clerked on the Supreme Court for Justice Kennedy, and for judges on the Third and Ninth Circuit Courts of Appeals.

Judge Kavanaugh also served as a Counsel for the Office of Independent Counsel under Ken Starr and as a Partner at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP.

He has earned a reputation as a brilliant jurist with impeccable legal credentials, and he is universally respected for his intellect, as well as his ability to persuade and build consensus.

Judge Kavanaugh lives in Maryland with his wife Ashley and their two daughters.

(PTI)