This Sex Robot Encourages Men To 'Rape', Draws Criticism

Sex toys are not new to this generation. In fact, they are so common these days that they can be easily available online in India and other countries.

While several companies are developing robots that can be used as sexual substitutes for humans, a US online company TrueCompanion has been the subject of debate after the recent advertisement of “Roxxxy TrueCompanion” -- a sex robot -- which can imitate rape with a simple switch in the setting. The company has been widely criticised for the new idea, according to a report.

Roxxxy has many different personalities that the user can choose from including “Frigid Farah”, which can simulate rape. The website says for Frigid Farrah, if you touch her “in a private area, more than likely, she will not to appreciative of your advance.”

According to the product’s description, the robot hasn’t been equipped to duplicate consent from the real world, and is designed to “allow everyone to realise their most private sexual dreams”, reported The Independent.

It also reported that Frigid Farrah, which is available for $9,995, has been described as “reserved and shy” on the True Companion company website.

Criticising the idea, one of the authors of the Foundation for Responsible Robotics report, professor Noel Sharkey wrote inThe New York Times that there are ethical arguments within the field about sex robots with “frigid” settings.

“The idea is robots would resist your sexual advances so that you could rape them…Some people say it’s better they rape robots than rape real people. There are other people saying this would just encourage rapists more,” professor Sharkey said.

Another setting is “Young Yoko”, who is “oh so young (barely 18) and waiting for you to teach her”.

Roxxxy is the 9th version of the company’s sex robots after they developed their first “Trudy” in the 1990s.

According to a Research and Markets report, the global female sex toys market has a compound annual growth rate of 10.98% through 2021, and the sex toy industry as a whole is worth more than $15 billion, according to Statistic Brain.

According to a study by ThatsPersonal.com, Mumbai continues to be the biggest city with Delhi in the sale of adult toys. However, the national capital region which includes Delhi, Gurugram and Noida clubbed together overtakes Mumbai in terms of sales. The NCR contributes 9% higher sales and 13% more traffic than Mumbai, reported The Times of India.