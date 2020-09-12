There is an increasing demand for fitness related devices in Indian market, with the smart wearable category seeing rapid growth. India's wearables market continues to see strong growth, registering 168.3% on-year growth in 2019 shipping a total of 14.9 million units of wearable devices. Smartwatches continued to lead the watch category with 61.1% share in 2019 and grew 53.6% from the previous year.

The new Smartwatch from the Syska will help in keeping track of one’s health & fitness routine at home. With this move, Syska trying to meet the evolving needs of today’s young fitness enthusiasts. Syska has collaborated with e-commerce giant Flipkart to sell this smart watch.

Syska wants to disrupt the smart wearable market which is fast catching up with consumers jumping onto the fitness bandwagon. Syska’s smart watch has been designed for consumers who are looking for a device that can help them track their entire fitness journey right from tracking their sleep to monitoring their steps, heart rate, track their calorie intake etc on the go in this new normal owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The Syska SW100 Smart Watch comes along with a USB charging cable and a user manual. The product with the MRP of INR 3,999 is launched exclusively on Flipkart and will be available at an attractive offer of INR 2,499.

Key features of the Syska SW100 Smart Watch –

- Smart Health Monitoring – Syska’s Smart watch tracks your fitness and monitors your health parameters by providing features to monitors your food, exercise and sleep patterns.

- Battery Life upto 15 Days – One of the main USPs of the Syska Smart Watch SW100 is that it comes with a steady battery life which lasts upto 15 days depending upon the usage.

- IP68 Water Resistant upto 1.5mtrs – Syska’s Smart Watch is water resistant, so you can workout seamlessly without the fear of the smart watch becoming wet due to sweat while working out at home.

- Elliptical Workouts – Syska’s Smart watch allows you to keep a track of your elliptical workout sessions thereby accurately tracking your exercise and workouts, distance, calories burned etc.

- Multi-Sport Mode – Syska’s Smart watch is compatible with multi-sport mode which allows you to choose your sporting activity - cycling, weight lifting, running and more.

- Smart Notifications – Once you connect your watch to your smartphone, you can get all the notifications on your watch. This feature enables you to access your social media, calendar, important emails, etc. right on your wrist acting like a mini smart watch on your wrist, without you having to touch your phone unnecessarily.

Syska Group, One of the leading FMEG brands in India entered into the Smart Wearable segment with the introduction of the sleek and cool SW100 Smart Watch. In the new normal COVID-19 scenario, maintaining good health is crucial for one’s physical and mental well-being. The new Syska Smart Watch will enable users to prioritize their health and allow them to track their fitness regimen while working out at home.

