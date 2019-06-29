As things stand now, defending champions Australia are through to the semis (HYPERLINK SCENARIOS) , while early pace-setters New Zealand, along with India are almost there, thus forcing pre-tournament favourites England to fight it out against mid-table rumblers Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for one of the last four spots. So, Aussies can afford to have some fun, while the Kiwis play the 'catch-up' game when they face off at Lord's, London . Get the latest updates and live score of the 37th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand versus Australia here.

After the India-Pakistan match , it's time for some Trans-Tasmanian rivalry and to revive the 2015 World Cup final, which was won by the Aussies in a one-sided final. The onus now is on the Kiwis to make amends and also assure themselves of a semifinal berth.



The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side had the best possible start to the showpiece event as they were unbeaten in their initial six games before going down against Pakistan. It is their bowling attack which has performed in every game but their batting looks a bit average.



Pacer Lockie Ferguson has led New Zealand's pace attack after bagging 15 wickets from six games. Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme have not been amongst wickets, however, they both gave good support to Ferguson after bowling economically. Boult and Grandhomme have nine and five wickets from six games but they have a decent economy of 4.46 and 4.47, respectively. The trio will once again need to replicate their show against an in-form Australian top-order.



In batting, the Kiwis have heavily relied on skipper Williamson and Ross Taylor to bail them out. In their game against Pakistan , batting-all-rounder James Neesham also gave a glimpse of how handy he can be with the bat. The Black Caps were once reeling at 46/4 against the Green Brigade before Neesham's 112-ball 97-run valiant knock propelled them to a fighting total.



With 414 runs from five innings, Williamson averages 138 and is at the fifth place in the list of leading run-getters. A lot will depend on him against a lethal Aussie pace attack as their top-order have disappointed so far.



As for Australia, they have shown improvement with every passing game. The Aaron Finch-led side have players who can rescue them out of any tricky situations.



Openers Finch and David Warner have been Australia's batting pillars. They are the top run-getters in this World Cup. While Warner tops the chart with 500 runs from seven innings, Finch is just four runs short of him from as many games. As a pair, the left-right combination has given great starts to the world champions.



The bowling has been fantastic so far as their two pacers -- Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins -- have been brilliant. Starc has 19 wickets from seven games while Cummins has scalped 11 from as many games.



Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon have further added some extra depth in their bowling.



With such match winners, Australia will aim to strengthen their position at the top while the Kiwis will try to forget their dismal show in their last game and get back to the winning mode again.

* Live Scorecard will be available five minutes before the first ball.