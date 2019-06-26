Pakistan (PAK) must beat New Zealand (NZ) at Edgbaston, Birmingham to keep their hopes of progressing to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinals alive. Sunday's victory over South Africa kept Pakistan in with a chance of making the semis, though they will have to win their final three matches (against New Zealand today, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) to do so. New Zealand, on the other hand, have posted five victories so far, while they also picked up a point when their much-anticipated contest against India at Trent Bridge was washed out. Get live cricket updates and live score of New Zealand (NZ) vs (PAK) Pakistan here (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE | SEMIS QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS)

15:37 hrs IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

15:33 hrs IST: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat

15:09 hrs IST: GOOD NEWS - Toss at 15:30 IST. Start at 16:00. No overs lost.

Trent Boult: "Feels like a beautiful English summer morning. Hopefully there is not much of a delay. Heck of a game up in Manchester. Idolized him growing up... so I tried to pluck his brains (about his Chat with Wasim Akram). He said he enjoys seeing me pitch the ball up and try and get it to swing. Ohh I don't know... I didn't know that (surprised smile, when told NZ have the best economy rate at the death in this World Cup.) Set good fields and if you are in trouble get the batsman hitting over the fielders on the boundary."

14:11 hrs IST: There will be a delayed start due to wet outfield. There will be an inspection at 15:00 IST. The covers are coming off.

13:58 hrs IST: The only aspect that the Kiwis seem to be struggling is delivering their quota of overs within the stipulated time, and Williamson could be handed a suspension if the over-rate is slow in one more match.

13:42 hrs IST: BLOODY GENIUS - Kane Williamson's last 11 ODI innings in England - 93, 118, 90, 50, 100, 87, 57, 40, 79*, 106* and 148

13:33 hrs IST: Pakistan picked up a six-wicket win in their last ODI clash with New Zealand in November, ending a 12-game losing streak against the Kiwis.

13:25 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Ross Taylor is set to eclipse Nathan Astle (223) as the fifth-most capped player for New Zealand in ODI history.

13:12 hrs IST: New Zealand have won four of their seven completed ODI fixtures at Edgbaston, including a four-wicket victory over South Africa in this tournament.

13:08 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - This will be the ninth World Cup meeting between New Zealand and Pakistan, who won six in a row between 1983 and 1999.

13:04 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 game between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, has been sensational with the bat, having followed up his unbeaten 106 against South Africa with a sublime 148 - his highest ODI score - in a thrilling five-run win over West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Their bowling unit, which includes Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, too has been in good form, while the 2015 World Cup finalists also have two talented all-rounders James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme in their ranks.

For Pakistan, pacer Mohammad Amir has been in superb touch - claiming 15 wickets in six matches.

Their batting line-up lacked spark before Haris Sohail, who was dropped after the game against West Indies, made a strong comeback with a 59-ball 89 to help Pakistan post 308/7 against South Africa. In reply, the Proteas were restricted to 259/9. Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz took three wickets each, while Amir grabbed two scalps.

But fielding is an area of concern for Pakistan and Sarfaraz too admitted that the team will need to pull up its socks.

"We have to work harder on fielding. Again we dropped so many catches (against South Africa), some straightforward and some half-chances. All three matches now are very crucial and we have to sort it out," Sarfaraz had said after the game against South Africa.

On facing New Zealand, Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said: "They're definitely a very strong side. They won all of their games, so we know they're a strong side. If we can get our disciplines right, like we did last game - batting, bowling, and fielding - our ground fielding was really good, but unfortunately we dropped a lot of catches - we can beat any side."