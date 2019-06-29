Pakistan will hope to continue their resurgent run when they face Afghanistan in a ICC World Cup 2019 fixture at Headingley, Leeds today. Pakistan were on a miserable run coming into the World Cup (losing 4-0 to England in ODIs) and that initially continued with an awful defeat to West Indies. However, they bounced back and defeated England, while two victories in their last two matches - against South Africa and New Zealand - have them in the mix for the semifinals. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost each of their seven games and are already out of contention. Get live updates and live cricket score of Pakistan vs Afghanistan here (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

16:12 hrs IST: Fine over from Wahab, only one off it. Afghanistan are 83/3 after 17 overs. Asghar 16*, Ikram 11*. Drinks are on the field now. Has been a good first hour for Pakistan!

16:08 hrs IST: Five off Shadab's first. Afghanistan are 82/3 after 16 overs. Asghar 15*, Ikram 11*. Wahab again

16:05 hrs IST: FOUR! Good length from Wahab, Ikram comes on the front foot to defend, but gets the outside edge and it runs away to the third man boundary. Afghanistan are 77/3 after 15 overs. Ikram 11*, Asghar 10*. Leggie Shadab Khan comes into the attack.

16:00 hrs IST: SIX! Flatter delivery from Imad, Asghar comes down the wicket and smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Fourteen runs off the last 12 deliveries. Afghanistan are 71/3 after 14 overs. Wahab Riaz comes into the attack.

15:53 hrs IST: OUT! Arm ball from Imad, Rahmat looks to flick but due to lack of pace gets a leading edge and Babar Azam takes a neat catch at cover. Three down! Asghar Afghan comes to the crease. Afghanistan are 57/3 after 12 overs.

15:48 hrs IST: Five singles off Hafeez's first six balls. Afghanistan are 51/2 after 11 overs. Rahmat 30*, Ikram 2*. Imad to continue.

15:44 hrs IST: Impressive over from Imad, just one off it. Afghanistan are 46/2 after the end of first Powerplay. Rahmat 26*, Ikram 0*. Another change in bowling. Mohammad Hafeez comes into the attack.

15:41 hrs IST: FOUR! Short of a length delivery from Shaheen and Rahmat flicks through fine leg. Easy pickings! Fourth boundary for him. Afghanistan are 45/2 after 9 overs. Imad Wasim comes back into the attack.

15:37 hrs IST: Back-to-back tidy overs from Amir. No margin for error. Would be great for Pakistan if he can get a couple of wickets here. Afghanistan are 40/2 after 8 overs. Rahmat 21*, Ikram 0*

15:33 hrs IST: FOUR! Overpitched from Shaheen and Rahmat hits it straight down the ground. Seven off the over. Afghanistan are 39/2 after 7 overs. Rahmat 20*, Ikram 0*

15:28 hrs IST: Solid over from Amir, only one run off it. Ikram Ali Khil was adjudged LBW but UltraEdge confirmed a huge inside edge. Afghanistan are 32/2 after 6 overs. Shaheen to continue

15:22 hrs IST: OUT! What an eventful over! Shaheen goes for 14 runs but picks the all-important wickets of Naib and Hashmatullah Shahidi off consecutive deliveries. The Afghanistan captain got a big nick and Sarfaraz did the rest behind the stumps. Shahidi, on the other hand, got a leading in an attempt to work a full ball toowards leg-side and the mid-off fielder - Imad - completed an easy catch. The left-arm pacer misses hattrick - four leg byes off the last delivery. Afghanistan are 31/2 after 5 overs.

15:14 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Amir, Rahmat gets into position early and pulls it over mid-wicket for another boundary. Shot! Afghanistan are 17/0 after 4 overs. Rahmat 12*, Naib 5*. First change in bowling. Shaheen Afridi comes into the attack.

15:10 hrs IST: FOUR! Fuller length from Imad, Naib leans forward and times it well in the gap between mid-off and cover. First boundary for him and Afghanistan, who are 9/0 after 3 overs. Naib 5*, Rahmat 4*

15:07 hrs IST: Excellent start from Amir. It's a maiden. Some shape for him. Afghanistan are 5/0 after 2 overs. Rahmat 4*, Naib 1*

15:03 hrs IST: Both Naib and Rahmat off the mark with a single. Decent start from Imad. Afghanistan are 5/0 after the first over. Mohammad Amir comes into the attack.

14:59 hrs IST: Time for live action. Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib to open. Imad Wasim to begin the proceedings.

14:38 hrs IST: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

14:33 hrs IST: Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat

14:11 hrs IST: We'll have the toss in 20 minutes. Pakistan have a 4-5 win-loss record at Headingley in ODIs.

13:56 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Afghanistan have lost the most wickets (47) to fast bowlers in this World Cup.

13:42 hrs IST: Afghanistan have lost their last seven ODIs, all at this World Cup - their longest losing run in the format.

13:34 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Wahab Riaz has taken 32 World Cup wickets and needs two more to tie Imran Khan as Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. Wasim Akram leads the way on 55.

13:30 hrs IST: Pakistan are in the exact same position at this World Cup (W3, L3, NR1) as they were at this stage in 1992 when they went on to become champions; to continue that similarity, they need to win all of their remaining games through to the final.

13:25 hrs IST: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) has conceded the most sixes by any bowler at this World Cup, but 11 of those 12 came in one game against England.

13:19 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Pakistan have won all three of their previous men's ODIs against Afghanistan, although this will be their first World Cup meeting.

13:15 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will look to seek confidence from their warm-up fixture against Pakistan, where they had emerged victorious by three wickets. Afghanistan have shown flashes of brilliance in almost all their games, but are yet to put on an all-round match-winning performance.

Afghan bowlers gave them a great chance to cause the tournament's biggest upset against India but their batsmen couldn’t stitch partnerships.

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan and Bangladesh, their chances of reaching the semis would increase but they would also have to rely on the results of other matches. (SCENARIOS)

The inclusion of Haris Sohail at the expense of the out-of-form Shoaib Malik has lent stability to Pakistan's batting.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has added firepower to their bowling that is led by Mohammad Amir.

"We've kept it very simple. We are going from match to match. They (Afghanistan) have quality spinners and we've seen a lot of videos and we've worked from them. And hopefully we'll see a good match,” said Sohail, who hit half-centuries against South Africa and New Zealand.