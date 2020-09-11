September 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Classic Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings In Match 1, And Other Fascinating Team Records

IPL 2020: Classic Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings In Match 1, And Other Fascinating Team Records

Ahead of the match 1 of the IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Outlook presents you with some fascinating team records, from most wins to most defeats, to lowest embarrassing defeats

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Classic Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings In Match 1, And Other Fascinating Team Records
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - A classic in their own rights!
File Photo - PTI
IPL 2020: Classic Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings In Match 1, And Other Fascinating Team Records
outlookindia.com
2020-09-11T11:23:56+05:30

The delayed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season starts with a mouth-watering Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash at Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 19. (More Cricket News)

It's become a tradition for the previous season's finalists to play the first match. And the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which owns and runs the IPL, announced the fixtures, pitting the two most successful outfits in the league's history.

This is the most played fixture in the IPL, and probably in the leading T20 league -- a classic, or probably 'El Clasico' in footballing parlance, thanks to the unrivaled Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry.

READ: Chennai Super Kings - Schedule And Squad

MI and CSK have met 30 times (including twice in now-defunct Champions League Twenty20), with MI leading 18-12. But in IPL, the record stands 17-11 (28), with Rohit Sharma-lead MI winning all four clashes last season, including that thrilling one-run win in the big final.

When these two teams enter the field on September 19, there will be some new records. MI will play their 188th match while - the most, while it will be 177th match for CSK - tied with Delhi Capitals (DC)on fourth.

No

Team

Span

Mat

1

Mumbai Indians

2008-2019

187

2

Royal Challengers Bangalore

2008-2019

181

3

Kolkata Knight Riders

2008-2019

178

4

Delhi Capitals

2008-2019

177

5

Kings XI Punjab

2008-2019

176

6

Chennai Super Kings

2008-2019

165

7

Rajasthan Royals

2008-2019

147

8

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2013-2019

108

Eight teams have played 100 plus matches with MI playing most matches – 187 closely followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 181

Only two teams have won 100 plus matches while seven teams have lost 50 plus matches.

Team

Span

Mat

Won

Mumbai Indians

2008-2019

187

107

Chennai Super Kings

2008-2019

165

100

Most matches are won by MI (107), as expected considering they are the most successful outfit, while DC have lost most matches – 97.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians - Schedule And Squad

Three teams – DC (97), Kings XI Punjab (94) and RCB (92) have lost 90 plus matches. Of course, these are the only teams (existing) to win the title.

Team

Span

Mat

Lost

Delhi Capitals

2008-2019

177

97

Kings XI Punjab

2008-2019

176

94

Royal Challengers Bangalore

2008-2019

181

92

Kolkata Knight Riders

2008-2019

178

83

Mumbai Indians

2008-2019

187

78

Rajasthan Royals

2008-2019

147

69

Chennai Super Kings

2008-2019

165

63

Interestingly, these wins and losses don't reflect on how a particular team score. For instance, RCB hold the record for posting most 200+ totals. But the two most successful teams, MI and CSK, are also known for posting big totals.

In fact, there were 93 occasions of a team posting a total of 200+ runs – RCB (18), CSK (16), KXIP (12), Kolkata Knight Riders (11), MI (11), SunRisers Hyderabad (10), Rajasthan Royals (7), Delhi in its different avatars (6) and one each for now-defunct teams -- Deccan Chargers and Gujarat Lions.

There are 22 occasions of both the teams scoring 200 plus runs in the same match.

IPL has witnessed 35 occasions of a team scoring 100 and less than 100 runs in a completed innings.

RCB's 49 all out in 9.4 overs against KKR at Kolkata in 2017 is the lowest total registered by a team in a completed innings. This was also the lone occasion of a team dismissed for a total less than 50 runs in the tournament.

Delhi (Daredevils and Capitals) have been dismissed for a total of less than 100 runs in a completed innings on ten occasions, an unwanted record. RCB and MI share the joint second place with five each.

Also, there were nine occasions of a team winning a game by a margin of 100 runs or more, eleven occasions without losing a wicket and six occasions by 50 plus balls remaining in the second innings.

There were ten occasions of a team winning by one run margin, three occasions by one wicket and six occasions by two wickets margin.

And the IPL has so far witnessed nine tied matches and 26 occasions of a match won on the last ball.

Stats courtesy: HR Gopalakrishna – veteran cricket statistician

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NBA Playoffs: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Lead Lakers To 3-1 Lead Over Rockets

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Cricket - IPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals SunRisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2020 T20 Cricket Cricket - BCCI Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×