The delayed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season starts with a mouth-watering Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash at Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 19. (More Cricket News)

It's become a tradition for the previous season's finalists to play the first match. And the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which owns and runs the IPL, announced the fixtures, pitting the two most successful outfits in the league's history.

This is the most played fixture in the IPL, and probably in the leading T20 league -- a classic, or probably 'El Clasico' in footballing parlance, thanks to the unrivaled Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry.

MI and CSK have met 30 times (including twice in now-defunct Champions League Twenty20), with MI leading 18-12. But in IPL, the record stands 17-11 (28), with Rohit Sharma-lead MI winning all four clashes last season, including that thrilling one-run win in the big final.

When these two teams enter the field on September 19, there will be some new records. MI will play their 188th match while - the most, while it will be 177th match for CSK - tied with Delhi Capitals (DC)on fourth.

No Team Span Mat 1 Mumbai Indians 2008-2019 187 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2008-2019 181 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 2008-2019 178 4 Delhi Capitals 2008-2019 177 5 Kings XI Punjab 2008-2019 176 6 Chennai Super Kings 2008-2019 165 7 Rajasthan Royals 2008-2019 147 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2013-2019 108

Eight teams have played 100 plus matches with MI playing most matches – 187 closely followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 181

Only two teams have won 100 plus matches while seven teams have lost 50 plus matches.

Team Span Mat Won Mumbai Indians 2008-2019 187 107 Chennai Super Kings 2008-2019 165 100

Most matches are won by MI (107), as expected considering they are the most successful outfit, while DC have lost most matches – 97.

Three teams – DC (97), Kings XI Punjab (94) and RCB (92) have lost 90 plus matches. Of course, these are the only teams (existing) to win the title.

Team Span Mat Lost Delhi Capitals 2008-2019 177 97 Kings XI Punjab 2008-2019 176 94 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2008-2019 181 92 Kolkata Knight Riders 2008-2019 178 83 Mumbai Indians 2008-2019 187 78 Rajasthan Royals 2008-2019 147 69 Chennai Super Kings 2008-2019 165 63

Interestingly, these wins and losses don't reflect on how a particular team score. For instance, RCB hold the record for posting most 200+ totals. But the two most successful teams, MI and CSK, are also known for posting big totals.

In fact, there were 93 occasions of a team posting a total of 200+ runs – RCB (18), CSK (16), KXIP (12), Kolkata Knight Riders (11), MI (11), SunRisers Hyderabad (10), Rajasthan Royals (7), Delhi in its different avatars (6) and one each for now-defunct teams -- Deccan Chargers and Gujarat Lions.

There are 22 occasions of both the teams scoring 200 plus runs in the same match.

IPL has witnessed 35 occasions of a team scoring 100 and less than 100 runs in a completed innings.

RCB's 49 all out in 9.4 overs against KKR at Kolkata in 2017 is the lowest total registered by a team in a completed innings. This was also the lone occasion of a team dismissed for a total less than 50 runs in the tournament.

Delhi (Daredevils and Capitals) have been dismissed for a total of less than 100 runs in a completed innings on ten occasions, an unwanted record. RCB and MI share the joint second place with five each.

Also, there were nine occasions of a team winning a game by a margin of 100 runs or more, eleven occasions without losing a wicket and six occasions by 50 plus balls remaining in the second innings.

There were ten occasions of a team winning by one run margin, three occasions by one wicket and six occasions by two wickets margin.

And the IPL has so far witnessed nine tied matches and 26 occasions of a match won on the last ball.

Stats courtesy: HR Gopalakrishna – veteran cricket statistician

