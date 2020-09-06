September 06, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings face old nemesis Mumbai Indians in the first match of the IPL 2020. Check their complete schedule and squad here

CSK now get another chance to prove their infallible winning spirit
Crisis-hit Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take the field against their old nemesis Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season opener at Abu Dhabi on September 19.

The three-time champions witnessed two of their players, along with several others members,
contracting coronavirus. Then, two senior players -- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh -- opted not to take part in the tournament.

But the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit remains one of the favourites. The three-time champions know how to turn a disadvantage into an advantage. Now they get another chance to prove their infallible winning spirit.

Check Chennai Super Kings' complete schedule here:

Date Against Time Venue
Sep 19, Saturday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Sep 22, Tuesday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Sharjah
Sep 25, Friday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai
Oct 2, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai
Oct 4, Sunday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Dubai
Oct 7, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Oct 10, Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai
Oct 13, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai
Oct 17, Saturday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Sharjah
Oct 19, Monday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
Oct 23, Friday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Sharjah
Oct 25, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Dubai
Oct 29, Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Dubai
Nov 1, Sunday Kings XI Punjab 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi

Check Chennai Super Kings' squad here: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Francois Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, RutuRaj Gaikwad, R. Sai Kishore.

