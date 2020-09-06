IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Crisis-hit Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take the field against their old nemesis Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season opener at Abu Dhabi on September 19.
The three-time champions witnessed two of their players, along with several others members,
contracting coronavirus. Then, two senior players -- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh -- opted not to take part in the tournament.
But the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit remains one of the favourites. The three-time champions know how to turn a disadvantage into an advantage. Now they get another chance to prove their infallible winning spirit.
Check Chennai Super Kings' complete schedule here:
|Date
|Against
|Time
|Venue
|Sep 19, Saturday
|Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Sep 22, Tuesday
|Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Sep 25, Friday
|Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Oct 2, Friday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Oct 4, Sunday
|Kings XI Punjab
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Oct 7, Wednesday
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Oct 10, Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Oct 13, Tuesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Oct 17, Saturday
|Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Oct 19, Monday
|Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|Oct 23, Friday
|Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|Oct 25, Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|Oct 29, Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Nov 1, Sunday
|Kings XI Punjab
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
Check Chennai Super Kings' squad here: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Francois Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, RutuRaj Gaikwad, R. Sai Kishore.
