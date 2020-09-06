IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Crisis-hit Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take the field against their old nemesis Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season opener at Abu Dhabi on September 19.

The three-time champions witnessed two of their players, along with several others members,

contracting coronavirus. Then, two senior players -- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh -- opted not to take part in the tournament.

But the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit remains one of the favourites. The three-time champions know how to turn a disadvantage into an advantage. Now they get another chance to prove their infallible winning spirit.

Check Chennai Super Kings' complete schedule here:

Date Against Time Venue Sep 19, Saturday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Sep 22, Tuesday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Sharjah Sep 25, Friday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai Oct 2, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai Oct 4, Sunday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Dubai Oct 7, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Oct 10, Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai Oct 13, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai Oct 17, Saturday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Sharjah Oct 19, Monday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi Oct 23, Friday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Sharjah Oct 25, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Dubai Oct 29, Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Dubai Nov 1, Sunday Kings XI Punjab 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi

Check Chennai Super Kings' squad here: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Francois Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, RutuRaj Gaikwad, R. Sai Kishore.

