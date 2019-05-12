After 59 engrossing matches, the 2019 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a fitting blockbuster finale between the two most successful teams – Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – with the winners becoming the first ever team to win the world's most prestigious T20 cricket tournament for a record fourth time.

Welcome to the live coverage of the final 'El Clasico' of IPL 2019 season, being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Here are the live updates and live scorecard of the MI vs CSK match:

LIVE SCORECARD || PREVIEW

3:00 PM IST: Meanwhile, spare some thoughts for other teams. Here's how other teams have performed:

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Won five after losing the first six matches. That's a commendable job from Virat Kohli & Co. They even remained in contention for the playoffs, until a no-result crashed their belated party. They promised to come back stronger, as usual. Finished last.

2. Rajasthan Royals (RR): They tried with two captains. But no captain will be happy to lose the likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Five wins and that no result against RCB were not enough. They finished second last, thanks to a better run-rate.

3. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Blew hot and cold. After a good start to a season with skipper Ravichandran Ashwin leading from the front, they failed to keep the momentum. Two many changes and paid the price. Six wins and finished sixth.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): One of the most consistent teams failed to keep it together despite Andre Russell playing a never before seen brand of cricket. Knocked out on the final day of league engagement by Mumbai Indians (MI). Finished fifth with six wins.

5. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): Lucky and unlucky. Lost David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the most inopportune moment, then MI helped them by beating KKR. But lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Eliminator. They were one of the three teams to finish the league competition on 12 points. Finished fourth.

6. Delhi Capitals: Promising season for a young team, but their own inexperienced compromised the campaign. Finished third.

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.